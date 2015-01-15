Gomis going nowhere, says Swansea boss Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk is not prepared to lose striker Bafetimbi Gomis after Wilfried Bony departed to Manchester City in a big-money deal this week.

Bony completed a switch to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, but rumours surrounding a potential exit for Bony have persisted, with Crystal Palace thought to be among the clubs keeping a keen eye on the France international.

However, asked whether Gomis will stay at the Liberty Stadium, Monk said: "100 per cent.

"I can't affect what goes on elsewhere and what is said, but we control what is here. He works hard, his commitment is there for me to see and my focus is on him producing his best football for us.

"There has been nothing at all [in terms of enquiries]. Speculation is speculation, I don’t worry myself with any of that, only on preparation for the game coming up."

Bony's transfer is reported to be worth £28 million to Swansea and Monk thinks the deal was in the best interests of the club.

"I had discussions with the club over the situation and you have to take a lot of things into consideration when these things come up," he continued. "We will always do what's best for the club.

"We felt this deal was."

Despite the pangs of disappointment over losing Bony, who scored 34 goals in 70 appearances, Monk believes Swansea should be proud of the role they played in his development.

"You could see from his performances how committed he was here and when this opportunity comes around you have to consider all views - his, mine, the club - and you have to make a decision that is best for the club but also the player," he added.

"He will be fantastic there, we all know his quality and, with world-class players at Manchester City and the chances they create, he'll do fantastically well and hopefully he goes there and produces the football he helped produce here.

"Of course, it is disappointing to lose a big player and a big personality, but I kind of feel proud of it that the team-mates and club played a good part in his development, improved him and gave him a platform to do what he's done.

"I'm versed in the history of the club and these sums of money now make me proud. We wish him all the best, he deserves his chance. All players want to play at the highest level, so he goes with our blessing."

Swansea host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.