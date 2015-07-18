Gomis with late winner as Swansea beat 1860 Munich

Swansea City's preparations for the new Premier League season continued with a 2-1 friendly victory over 1860 Munich.

Bafetimbi Gomis netted the winner for Garry Monk's side 17 minutes from time, after Daniel Adlung's penalty had cancelled out Jack Cork's opener.

The clash saw first starts for new arrivals Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Eder, as Swansea built on their 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

1860 Munich only avoided relegation to the third tier of German football by prevailing in a play-off at the end of last season, but they provided a stern test for Monk's men.

Swansea started brightly and were ahead in the eighth minute when Cork rifled home after his initial header was saved and a poor defensive clearance fell kindly for him.

Vitus Eicher made fine saves to deny both Eder and Jonjo Shelvey as the visitors continued to press forward.

On the hour, Monk changed his entire XI, a move that did not immediately pay off as regular captain Ashley Williams was adjudged to have fouled Rubin Okotie inside the area.

Trialist goalkeeper Josh Vickers guessed the right way from the spot, but Adlung's penalty into the left-hand side of the net was too accurate.

Swansea restored their lead soon afterwards, though, when Gomis turned his man and fired home and, with five minutes to go, the Premier League side were thankful to Vickers for making an excellent stop from Okotie to secure the win.