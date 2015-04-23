Gomis nearing Swansea return, says Monk

Gomis was not available for last weekend's defeat to Leicester City after being substituted in the 17th minute of Swansea's 1-1 draw with Everton on April 11.

The Frenchman was not expected back until mid-May, but Monk is hoping to see the 29-year-old in action before then.

"Bafe is getting there," said the Swansea boss. "We haven't got a date, but it shouldn't be too much longer, he should be on the pitch doing rehab next week.

"He won't have lost a great deal of fitness so it shouldn't take too long to get up to speed after that."

Gomis has stepped in to fill the void left by Wilfried Bony's departure to Manchester City in January, scoring four Premier League goals in his last seven appearances.