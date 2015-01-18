Gomis not ruling out Swansea exit this month

Bafetimbi Gomis has not ruled out leaving Swansea City this month after revealing he has been approached by other clubs during the transfer window.

The 29-year-old French striker has endured a frustrating first season at the Liberty Stadium and made only his sixth Premier League start in Saturday's 5-0 defeat by leaders Chelsea.

Gomis has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, but Swansea manager Garry Monk insisted the former Lyon man will stay after Wilfried Bony's move to Manchester City last week.

However, Gomis on Sunday revealed he is considering his future and claims he is in demand.

He told Canal+: "I have been approached by clubs. For the moment I am concentrating on Swansea. Me leaving? It is possible.



"I expected to play games, I came here with ambition. I have to think about what has happened. I don't know what will happen.



"At my age, it is difficult to accept spending time on the bench."

Gomis, who arrived at the Welsh club as a free agent in June, also expressed his frustration that Monk opted against pairing him with leading scorer Bony.

He added: "It was planned that we would play up front together but it didn't happen.

"It was a shame."