Gonalons, Gourcuff out for around a month

Gonalons has withdrawn from the France squad after sustaining the injury in a 2-1 loss which ensured Lyon slipped to second place in the table behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

It proved to be a miserable day for Lyon coach Hubert Fournier, who will also be without Gourcuff for about four weeks after he was injured early in the second half at Stade Gerland.

Gonalons and Gourcuff are set to miss the Ligue 1 clashes with Guingamp and Bastia and it remains to be seen if they are fit for a home game against Saint-Etienne on April 19 or a trip to Reims the following Friday.