Gotze is a perfect fit for Liverpool - Hitzfeld

Former Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld believes it would be a "win-win" situation if Mario Gotze was reunited with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Germany international has struggled for form and fitness this season at Bayern, leading to speculation he may be offloaded with Liverpool one of the teams reportedly interested.

And although Gotze has expressed his desire to fight for a place under new Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti, Hitzfeld would be happy to see him move to Merseyside and link up again with Klopp, under whom he played his best football when at Borussia Dortmund.

Hitzfeld told Omnisport: "When I heard that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp might be interested I thought that was a good idea, because Gotze is a very good player, who could help Liverpool.

"They don't have any similar, technically strong players for the offense.

"Mario Gotze would fit in with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, who knows Gotze. He would instantly have a relationship of trust, so it would be a win-win-situation."

Earlier on Monday, Gotze insisted he was willing to stay at Bayern, telling Bild: "I look forward to the new season in Munich and will do everything possible to compete in top shape during my first training session under Carlo Ancelotti."

The 23-year-old has, however, left agent Volker Struth, whose company SportsTotal represent a number of Germany and Bundesliga stars, including Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and Dortmund forward Marco Reus.

"After extensive deliberations and discussions in the past few weeks, we have together decided to terminate the cooperation," a statement released on Monday read. "We met for a joint discussion and have parted by mutual agreement.

"I thank him for his many years of trust and wish him success in the future."

Gotze himself added: "I thank SportsTotal for a very good cooperation, with many highlights and some great memories that have shaped my career decisively."