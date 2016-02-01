Gotze back in Bayern Munich training

Mario Gotze has returned to Bayern Munich team training for the first time since suffering a groin injury in October.

Germany's World Cup final hero suffered a muscle tear during the Euro 2016 qualifier against Republic of Ireland and only began running drills again last month.

"Mario Gotze had to wait nearly fourth months but now he is nearing his comeback," a Bayern statement released on Monday read.

"The Germany international was part of Bayern team training on Monday morning for the first time since his serious adductor injury."

Gotze completed shooting drills and a training match "without any problems", the club added.

Franck Ribery and Medhi Benatia also completed their latest recovery sessions as they aim to return to full fitness following muscle strains.