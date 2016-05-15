Gotze confirms Ancelotti talks

Bayern Munich's Mario Gotze has held talks with incoming head coach Carlo Ancelotti about his future at the club, but the playmaker refused to confirm if he will be allowed to leave.

Recent reports suggested Gotze and Ancelotti spoke over the phone to discuss the Germany international's status at Allianz Arena amid claims he is on his way out, with Liverpool and former club Borussia Dortmund reportedly keen to sign him.

Ancelotti allegedly told Gotze he cannot guarantee him regular first-team football next season, but the 23-year-old opted against disclosing any details of the conversation.

"I don't know how someone found out about the phone call. I did not know anyone was listening in. There are only a few people who know what we discussed. They know what was said and that is enough. There's nothing more to it," Gotze told Bild after Bayern's Bundesliga title celebrations.

"We won the Bundesliga and I have won my fifth league title. I am mainly happy about that. I have a contract until June 2017 and we have an important game coming up against Borussia Dortmund. I can only vow to give my all in the DFB-Pokal final.

"I can't make any promises about next season. I have an ongoing contract and we will see what happens."

Gotze has netted three goals in 14 Bundesliga outings this campaign, having struggled with a groin injury for much of the season.