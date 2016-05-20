Gotze out of DFB-Pokal final due to broken rib

Mario Gotze will miss Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a broken rib, Bayern Munich have announced.

It is not clear how Gotze sustained the injury but Bayern are confident it will not rule the Germany international out of this summer's European Championship.

A tweet from Bayern read: "Mario Gotze is out of the DFB-Pokal final. The world champion suffered a broken rib last week and is sidelined, but is fine for Euro 2016."

. is out of the final. The world champion suffered a broken rib last week and is sidelined, but is fine for .May 20, 2016

The news caps a miserable season for Gotze, who missed more than four months with a groin injury sustained on international duty, restricting him to just 21 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's men.

His absence at the Olympiastadion will also fuel speculation that he has played his last game for Bayern.

Gotze, who moved south from Dortmund in 2013, has been linked with a move back to Signal Iduna Park while Liverpool, now coached by former BVB boss Jurgen Klopp, are also credited with an interest.

Germany boss Joachim Low hinted he would prefer Gotze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, to seek a transfer if it meant more regular playing time.

He told the Suddeutsche Zeitung on Friday: "Generally speaking, sometimes a transfer can set free new energy. Look at Toni Kroos, he was on top at Bayern but made the next step at Real Madrid.

"What Mario needs is trust. He needs a coach who wants him in his team by all means. But that is no criticism of Bayern, let alone Pep Guardiola.

"Mario's attitude is exemplary. There are other cases of players waning after a tournament and such hype. I don't have that feeling with Mario. He will find a way through this situation."