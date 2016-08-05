Gotze out to silence Borussia Dortmund critics

Mario Gotze is determined to win over his critics following his move from Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international returned to the Signal Iduna Park last month after an unsuccessful spell with Bayern, having moved in the opposite direction in 2013.

Gotze's return was not welcomed by all Dortmund fans, with a part of the BVB faithful still angry over his decision to leave the club three years ago, but the 24-year-old aims to silence his detractors with a string of good performances.

"The majority of the reactions to my return were positive," Gotze told BVB Total.

"I have obviously thought about this. I will try to win over any critics with good performances. I hope that will solve things. I am of course a bit anxious about the atmosphere during my first home game.

"I took a deliberate decision at the time. The situation was not easy. I could imagine staying at BVB my entire career, but then everything changed within weeks or months. I cannot hide behind what happened."