Gotze ruled out for up to 12 weeks

Mario Gotze is facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

The 23-year-old was taken off midway through the first half of Germany's defeat to Republic of Ireland on Thursday after pulling up with an adductor problem.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has since undergone further medical tests and Bayern have confirmed it could be January 2016 before Gotze can play again.

"Mario Gotze will be missing for 10 to 12 weeks," read a statement on Bayern's official website.

"The 23-year-old retired from the match on Thursday with an injury to his adductor muscle, which was confirmed by a test on Friday.

"Gotze will be treated at first by the DFB medical team in Leipzig."

The news comes as a blow to Bayern, with Gotze having enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks following heavy criticism during the early part of his career at the Allianz Arena.