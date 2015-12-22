Gotze steps up Bayern comeback

While the rest of the Bayern Munich squad is enjoying a mid-season break, attacker Mario Gotze is stepping up his recovery after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Gotze injured his groin representing Germany in a 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying defeat against Republic of Ireland in October.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund star has started running again as he bids to return when the Bungesliga resumes next month.

"After he sustained in October [a groin injury], Gotze has resumed running training under the supervision of fitness coach Andreas Schlumberger at the club's training ground," Bayern posted on their official website.

Gotze has scored one goal in seven Bundesliga appearances for a Bayern side who are eight points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table.