Gotze talk intensifies as Bayern Munich forward leaves agent

Speculation over the future of Mario Gotze is set to intensify after the agent of the Bayern Munich forward announced they had ended their agreement.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena after failing to establish himself in Pep Guardiola's regular first-team plans since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Reports in England have claimed that Gotze would be keen to reunite with former boss Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, while a return to Dortmund has also been mooted.

And talk of the World Cup-winner's next move is likely to increase following the news that he has left agent Volker Struth, whose company SportsTotal represent a number of Germany and Bundesliga stars, including Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and Dortmund forward Marco Reus.

"After extensive deliberations and discussions in the past few weeks, we have together decided to terminate the cooperation," a statement released on Monday read. "We met for a joint discussion and have parted by mutual agreement.

"I thank him for his many years of trust and wish him success in the future."

Gotze himself added: "I thank SportsTotal for a very good cooperation, with many highlights and some great memories that have shaped my career decisively."

Gotze, whose season has been blighted by injury problems, was forced to miss the DFB-Pokal final win over Dortmund on Saturday due to a broken rib.