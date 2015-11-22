Gotze targets January comeback

Bayern Munich attacker Mario Gotze is hopeful of joining his team-mates for the restart of the Bundesliga in January after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 23-year-old sustained a groin injury in Germany's 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying defeat at the hands of Ireland in October and has been out of action since then.

"Right now I am feeling fine, everything is going as planned," Gotze told reporters.

"The rehab is now starting and the muscle has healed. So I hope I will be back for the second half of the season and start with the team like the other players in January."

Bayern have put in a string of impressive performances in Gotze's absence and the former Borussia Dortmund man is optimistic about his side's chances of winning silverware.

"The team is playing pretty good. We are getting the points we need and are winning the important games," he added.

"It isn't easy to do that over a whole season but we are on the right path. We have very good chances in all competitions."

Gotze has netted four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for Bayern so far this campaign.