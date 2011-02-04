Gourcuff disappointed with form for Lyon

Yoann Gourcuff has said he is "disappointed and frustrated" with his performances since joining Olympique Lyon from Girondins Bordeaux in August.

"I expected a lot more of myself," the France playmaker, whose third-placed side host his former club on Sunday, told Friday's Sud-Ouest newspaper.

"It's clear that my attacking contribution is not enough."

Lyon midfielder Jeremy Toulalan, left out of the latest France squad, has told Progres newspaper he is close to renewing his deal until 2015.

Lille travel to Auxerre on Sunday so Paris Saint-Germain have the chance to move within a point of the leaders with victory at fading Stade Rennes on Saturday.

Claude Makelele is set to return from a slight ankle knock for the capital club.

Injury-hit Rennes, the early season pacesetters, are still smarting from Tuesday's French Cup last 16 defeat to second division Stade de Reims which prompted coach Frederic Antonetti to slam his players as not good enough.

Fifth-placed champions Olympique Marseille, who welcome bottom side AC Arles-Avignon on Saturday, have problems in the head according to coach Didier Deschamps.

"We are not showing the continuity we are capable of. This explains our situation," he told reporters. "It's in the head, because it's the head that control the legs."

Brandao suffered a slight ankle problem in training but should be fit.

Former Portsmouth frontman John Utaka of Nigeria is in line for his Montpellier debut at home to St Etienne on Saturday.