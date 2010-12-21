Gourcuff return for Lyon in doubt

* France playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, who was set to return for fourth-placed Olympique Lyon in the home clash against Auxerre after overcoming an injury, is doubtful again with a muscle problem, the club said.

"A decision whether he takes part in the game will be made tomorrow," Lyon said on their website.

Gourcuff has been out of action for almost a month because of an Achilles injury.

Girondins Bordeaux captain Alou Diarra said the club, who host Racing Lens, need to bolster their squad with the 2009 champions struggling to keep up with the top teams this season.

"We are below some teams like Lyon, Marseille and Lille, too. We had ambitions at the start of the season but we must have the means. If Bordeaux want to be ambitious, maybe they need to reinforce," France midfielder Diarra told sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.

Bordeaux lie ninth in the league, five points off the pace.

Struggling Lens could welcome back Tunisia forward Issam Jemaa for their trip to Bordeaux, L'Equipe reported.

Jemaa has been out of action for two months with a left thigh injury but resumed training on Monday.

Lens, who have a game in hand on their rivals, are 19th on 15 points.

St Etienne will be without Achille Ebondo when they travel to leaders Lille after the defender picked up a knee injury earlier this month.

Sixth-placed St Etienne are three points behind Lille.