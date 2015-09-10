Grabban issues apology after going AWOL

Norwich City forward Lewis Grabban has issued an apology after he went AWOL before a League Cup tie at Rotherham United last month at a time when speculation was rife that he was about to re-join AFC Bournemouth.

However, the move did not materialise, with Norwich manager Alex Neil branding Grabban – who was subsequently suspended by the club – a "silly boy".

Ahead of the two sides meeting in the Premier League this weekend, Grabban said in a statement on City's official website: "I've apologised to the manager, the staff and my fellow professionals for the situation that arose two weeks ago and for not being available for the game at Rotherham.

"I'd like to apologise to the club and most importantly the Norwich fans for my actions. Their support for me has been great since I joined and I really appreciate their passion for the club. The fans who travelled to Rotherham I especially apologise to.



"I've served a suspension and been fined, which I fully accept. Now I'm just determined to train hard and to let my football do the talking."