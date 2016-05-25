Gracia leaves Malaga as Rubin Kazan loom

Javier Gracia has left Malaga after two seasons as coach amid interest from Russian club Rubin Kazan.

Malaga confirmed Gracia's departure on Tuesday after the 46-year-old guided the Spanish team to an eighth-place finish in La Liga.

Gracia, who replaced Bernd Schuster in 2014, is now reportedly set for the Russian Premier League via Rubin.

Rubin are on the hunt for a new coach after Rinat Bilyaletdinov's contract was terminated by mutual consent in September, with assistant Valery Chaliy appointed until the end of the season.

"Javier Gracia Carlos and Malaga CF have developed a method of work over the last two seasons in La Liga, consolidating him as one of the most sought-after coaches of the moment," the club said in a statement, with Gracia to hold a farewell news conference on Wednesday.

"For this reason, last March, Malaga Club de Futbol reached an agreement with the coach to sign his renewal contract for the next three seasons. A relationship that was interrupted today following the coach's decision to leave the club and not continue with the project.

"Malaga CF would like to thank the coach for his work and dedication throughout the two seasons with the Blue and Whites."