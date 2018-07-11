Gracias Cristiano: Real Madrid post emotional video tribute to departing Ronaldo

After nine years, 450 goals and four Champions League titles, Real Madrid paid an emotional video tribute to departing 'Galactico' Cristiano Ronaldo with the simple caption "Gracias Cristiano".

The Portugal superstar completed a sensational €112million move to Serie A heavyweights Juventus on Tuesday after weeks of rumours.

Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he won four of his five Ballons d'Or.

As well as the Champions League medals, there were also two LaLiga triumphs, a pair of Copas del Rey and three Club World Cup triumphs for Ronaldo.

And Madrid documented Ronaldo's best moments in a Los Blancos shirt with a lengthy Twitter video, which you can see below.