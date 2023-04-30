Graeme Souness makes final appearance on Sky Sports after 15 years on the channel

Graeme Souness is leaving Sky Sports after 15 years as a pundit on the channel, the former Liverpool great has announced.

Sunday's Premier League clash between Souness' former club Liverpool and Spurs, where he started out as a youth player, was his last for the channel.

"I was given an opportunity to do this and it was magnificent," Souness said. "It has just been the most fantastic time for me.

"I love football, l care about football and l worry about it going forward, but in Sky's hands it is in good hands, it is in safe hands."

After 15 years with Sky Sports, today marks Graeme Souness' last appearance with us.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "We will miss Graeme's no-nonsense approach in the studio - matched only by his playing style.

"The insight and winning mentality he brought to our viewers as a result of his years' of experience as both a player and a manager has been invaluable to our coverage. We wish him all the best for the future."