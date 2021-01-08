Graham Potter determined Brighton will not be latest cup scalp for Newport

Brighton boss Graham Potter is determined his side will not become another memorable FA Cup upset when they head to Newport on Sunday.

The Exiles have taken several notable scalps in recent seasons, beating Leeds in the 2018 third round before holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw and earning a replay at Wembley.

In 2019, Leicester were defeated 2-1 at Rodney Parade, with Middlesbrough also knocked out in Wales after a replay before Manchester City comfortably won their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

This season, Michael Flynn’s side are pushing for promotion from Sky Bet League Two – and took Newcastle all the way to a penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup encounter during September.

A trip to Rodney Parade and a pitch which is likely to be a great leveller having been under a protective dome ahead of Dragons’ Guinness PRO14 rugby match against Ospreys late on Saturday afternoon is not exactly a dream tie for any top-flight club looking to avoid an early FA Cup exit.

Potter, though, will take things as they come, with Brighton getting a break from their Premier League survival battle.

“That is the magic of the cup. You have to play the tie you are given and this is the tie we have got,” the Brighton boss said.

“Mike Flynn has done a fantastic job there since he took over and you look where they are now.

“They have got that history, they have got that identity, it’s a challenge for us, but we are looking forward to the game, we will try to go there and win.”

Potter will hope the highlights of Sunday’s third-round tie are not set to join the archive of great FA Cup shocks.

“Ronnie Radford scored that goal (for Hereford against Newcastle in 1972) when he smashed it in from about 50-yards with no grass anywhere, but that’s part of what you have to deal with, so we will get on with it as best as we can,” the Brighton boss said.

“I am sure promotion will be the aim for Newport this year, but at the same time I am sure they will use an FA Cup run to improve that.

“We need to try and stop that – hopefully they will just be celebrating a promotion rather than a cup run.”

South Africa striker Percy Tau could made his long-awaited debut on Sunday.

Brighton have been able to recall the 26-year-old, signed during 2018, from an extended loan spell in Belgium after getting Government approval to secure a work permit following the end of the Brexit transition period with the European Union.

Potter is expected to utilise his squad ahead of crunch Premier League games at Manchester City and Leeds.

“We want to win the game against Newport, we want to go through, so it’s important we have that mentality and that approach,” the Brighton boss said.

“Then we have got a big week in terms of three matches in six days, so we have to be conscious of that.

“But we have to focus on Newport and take that game first, we will play a team that we think gives us the best chance to win.”