Granada part company with Resino

Abel Resino has parted company with relegation-threatened Granada after less than four months in charge of the Liga club.

Resino took from Joaquin Caparros as head coach on January 19, after the latter paid the price for a run of 15 Liga matches without a win that left the club bottom of the league.

However, results have failed to pick up at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes and Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Espanyol means Granada are 19th, six points adrift of safety with four games left.

Granada released a statement on their official website confirming Resino's departure, with an announcement on his successor to be made in due course.

Resino, who also had a spell in charge of Granada in 2012, oversaw just two victories during his second stint and the club are on an eight-match winless run.