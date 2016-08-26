Granada pull off Samper loan coup

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper has joined Granada on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Samper has long been considered a bright prospect at Camp Nou and has risen through the youth ranks at Barca.

The 21-year-old played 29 times for Barca's 'B' squad last term, while also appearing once in LaLiga, three times in the Copa del Rey and twice in the Champions League.

But with the likes of Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez joining Luis Enrique's team in the transfer window, Samper's first-team prospects appeared slim this season.

He will now continue his development at Granada this season, the club confirmed.