Granada return to Alcaraz

Granada have appointed former coach Lucas Alcaraz as Paco Jemez's replacement until the end of the LaLiga campaign.

Jemez was sacked by LaLiga's bottom club following their worst start to a season in more than 70 years, and that continued last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Leganes.

With Granada rooted to the foot of the table with just two points from seven games, Alcaraz has been given the task of keeping them in the Spanish top flight.

The 50-year-old's last role was with Levante in the 2014-15 campaign, his tenure lasting just over one year before departing last October.

When he takes Granada training on Tuesday it will start his third spell with the club, having previously led them between 1995 and 1998, and for 17 months from January 2013 – during which time he presided over 57 matches, winning 19.