Greece can improve again, claims Sokratis

Greece begin only their third World Cup campaign against Colombia on Saturday, having qualified for the competition via the UEFA play-offs.

They secured their first win on the global stage in South Africa four years ago while they were crowned winners at UEFA Euro 2004.

Tasked with getting out of a group that also includes Japan and Ivory Coast, Sokratis is eager for Fernando Santos' men to create another chapter in Greek football history.

"Our national team has had some big successes, particularly in big tournaments such as the World Cup and the European Cup," he told FIFA.com.

"I have fond memories of that tournament (2010). It was my first time playing at a World Cup and Greece won for the first time. I was very happy with that victory (against Nigeria).

"Personally I will be very content to see our team in the last 16.

"From then on, as we have seen many times in the past, anything is possible."