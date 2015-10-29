Greece turn to Skibbe

Michael Skibbe has been appointed as Greece's permanent replacement for Sergio Markarian as they look to rebuild after a disastrous Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

The 50-year-old will sign a contract with the 2004 European champions until the end of the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup, with an automatic renewal if he can guide them to the finals.

Skibbe replaces Markarian after he left his role after three winless matches, with Kostas Tsanas taking temporary charge for the final four games of qualifying.

Tsanas failed to inspire a comeback in Greece's dismal campaign, although he did sign off with a 4-3 victory over Hungary.

Skibbe's first game in charge will be on November 11 when Greece travel to Luxembourg for a friendly.

The German has previously worked at Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray, while he was also part of Rudi Voller's backroom staff with his home nation from 2000 to 2004.