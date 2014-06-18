Greece's Kapino expects tough Japan test

Both nations lost their Group C openers on Saturday as Greece were beaten 3-0 by Colombia and Japan fell 2-1 to Ivory Coast.

Japan had been tipped to do well in the group due to talents such as Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Yasuhito Endo, but they surrendered a one-goal lead to slump to defeat in Recife.

Rather than focusing on individuals, Kapino expects Japan's overall quality to ask questions of Greece on Thursday.

"Football is collective," he said.

"It's not just one player or another who can be a dangerous opponent. Actually all their team is strong and has great quality.

"Let's worry about the whole team."

In their previous two World Cup campaigns in 2010 and 1994, Greece failed to get out of the group stage.