Greg Leigh signs new deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season
By PA Staff
Greg Leigh has extended his deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season.
Following a loan spell at the Pittodrie club, the 26-year-old left-back signed a short-term contract with the Dons last October after leaving NAC Breda.
Leigh has been out recently with a hamstring problem.
A statement on the Dons official website read: “Aberdeen FC confirms defender Greg Leigh has extended his short-term deal and will remain at the club until the end of this season.
“The 26-year-old left back re-joined the Dons on a deal until January, and despite suffering from a minor injury since his return, will be a valuable member of the squad for the second half of the season.”
