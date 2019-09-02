Greg Taylor relishing the challenge at Celtic

Greg Taylor is relishing the challenge of meeting Celtic fans’ expectations after completing his move from Kilmarnock in the final hours of the Scottish transfer window.

The left-back took time out from the Scotland training camp near Edinburgh to sign a four-year contract at Celtic Park after the Scottish champions agreed a deal with Killie.

The deal has long been mooted over the summer, even before Kieran Tierney’s £25million move to Arsenal, and Taylor was a relieved but delighted man to get his big move.

The 21-year-old told Celtic TV: “It’s been a whirlwind of a day but I’m over the moon to be here and thankfully that’s it over the line.

“As soon as I knew of Celtic’s interest, I was desperate to come, so it’s been a great day, certainly now that it’s done.”

He later told a press conference: “Eventually about five o’clock I got the text to say it was done.

“It’s relief, definitely, to know that it’s done. I’m absolutely ecstatic to play for this football club. It’s going to be an enjoyable ride, I hope.

“I can’t lie about how happy I am. I’m just sitting here the happiest man ever.”

Taylor made 131 first-team appearances for Killie and hopes that experience will stand him in good stead.

“I’m very grateful to Kilmarnock for the opportunity they gave me to play in the first team,” he said.

“I have enjoyed my time there and I want more of the same. I have been quite consistent.

“It’s a massive challenge, of course it is, but as a footballer you have got to relish pressure. When you come here you are expected to win every game and it’s a challenge I’m going to look forward to.”

Taylor will compete with Boli Bolingoli for the left-back role but he dismissed questions about replacing Scotland team-mate Tierney.

“Kieran’s done amazing, he’s done great things for this massive club and he’s away to another big club to hopefully do great things there,” he said.

“I have been given this opportunity and all I can do is what I can do. It’s not a competition or a comparison.

“It’s just up to me to impress the manager and hopefully that impresses the fans.”