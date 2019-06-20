Grezda not joining Rangers at Portugal training camp – agent

Eros Grezda will not be joining Rangers in Portugal next week, according to the winger’s agent.

Steven Gerrard’s squad depart for their pre-season training camp on Saturday but Grezda will not be on the flight.

The Albania international mysteriously withdrew from international duty ahead of his country’s Euro 2020 qualifiers earlier this month.

The 24-year-old was forced to issue a clarification after the Albanian FA claimed he had pulled out due to “personal reasons”.

But Grezda hit back by saying he was injured, insisting to reporters: “I am telling the truth.”

Now his representative Ives Cakarun has told Press Association Sport that Grezda will not be meeting up with his Ibrox team-mates in the Algarve.

He said: “He is still with Rangers but at the moment because he was with the national squad and there was some problems last week he will not be in the squad.”

Grezda cost Gers £2million when he arrived from Croatian outfit Osijek last summer.

But the forward has struggled to justify that outlay after a disappointing debut season in Scotland saw him make just seven starts.

Cakarun revealed last month Grezda was set for showdown talks with Gerrard on his future but says there has been no fresh developments.

“We’ve spoken to the club and at the moment he is still part of Rangers,” he said.

“Let’s see what happens in the window but at the moment there is no news.”

Cakarun also represents Borna Barisic and expects the Light Blues left-back to bounce back after his injury-plagued first year under Gerrard.

He said: “Borna is in the first XI of the Croatian national team.

“He was injured three or four times last season but we fully hope he can play a big part in the new season. He’s a champion player.”

While Grezda’s future remains in doubt, Gerrard is moving closer to making further additions to his squad.

Oldham defender George Edmundson is due in Scotland on Thursday to complete a £650,000 move while Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo is due to inform Addicks boss Lee Bowyer he is also heading to Glasgow when they meet on Friday.