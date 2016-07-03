Griezmann certain France can go all the way

Antoine Griezmann insists France can win Euro 2016 as long as they show their best form in the closing stages of the competition.

The tournament hosts face surprise package Iceland in the last quarter-final on Sunday, with a semi-final showdown against world champions Germany at stake.

Griezmann is aware of the contrast between France's first and second-half performances when his double proved decisive in their 2-1 last-16 win over the Republic of Ireland.

The Atletico Madrid forward says that if Les Bleus can replicate their display from after the break against Ireland, they can go the distance and win the Euros.

"We have a great team with lots of quality players and the coach knows it," Griezmann, 25, said to UEFA. "He always tries to play the best team.

"For the first half we were poor and in the second it was a very different French team. It was the French team that can go all the way.

"So, if we keep acquitting ourselves that way, with that desire, I am sure that we can go all the way."

Griezmann also paid tribute to strike partner Olivier Giroud, praising the Arsenal striker's all-round game.

"He is a target man who likes to flick the ball on and lay it off for others," Griezmann explained.

"We saw the way he put me in on goal with his header against Ireland. He put me in the best possible position and I tried to finish it as well as I could."