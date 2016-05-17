Griezmann demands 'perfect' performance in Champions League final

Antoine Griezmann has called on Atletico Madrid to deliver a "perfect" performance in the Champions League final.

Diego Simeone's side edged past Bayern Munich on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the last four and will meet their city rivals in the final at San Siro for the second time in three seasons.

Griezmann, who joined from Real Sociedad after Atletico were beaten 4-1 by Madrid in Lisbon in 2014, is desperate for his side to deliver this year in order to cap what he believes has been an impressive campaign.

"Collectively, we've had a great year. The team has played as well as possible and we really should be happy with the season we've had," Griezmann told the club's official website after being named the fans' player of the year.

"The goal was to be in the top three. We gave our all until the end and we are happy with our level and qualification for the Champions League and hopefully we can raise that next year.

"It's a final, a very nice match for all the players, for the club, for the fans... We're very excited.

"We will have to play a perfect match and I trust my team-mates to be prepared."