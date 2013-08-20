Griezmann excited ahead of Sociedad's trip to Lyon
Real Sociedad's Antoine Griezmann is relishing the chance to play against his boyhood club Lyon in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old came up through the ranks at Sociedad after moving to Spain as a teenager, but Lyon was the club he followed while growing up, meaning the play-off first leg at the Stade de Gerland will be an emotional occasion for him.
"For me, Lyon has been my club since I was a kid," he said. "I used to come to see all the Champions League matches here with my father. Seen from Spain, Lyon are a club that counts, a historic club.
"The moment I stepped on the Stade de Gerland pitch, I felt a lot of emotions. I even pointed out the spots in the stands where I used to sit.
"I can't wait until I put my boots on tomorrow. But there's no feeling of revenge: I just want to play. This will be my first competitive match in France with Real Sociedad - and to top it off, it'll be a Champions League match."
Griezmann sealed Sociedad's place in the Champions League with a goal against Deportivo La Coruna on the last day of the 2012-13 La Liga campaign.
The Basque outfit have not competed in Europe's premier club tournament since reaching the final 16 in 2002-03, where they were knocked out by Lyon.
