Griezmann lauds Pogba for match-winner

France forward Antoine Griezmann was happy for Paul Pogba after the midfielder's match-winning goal against Netherlands.

Pogba, criticised for his recent displays, struck from 30 yards on the half-hour mark to see his side to a 1-0 victory in World Cup qualifying on Monday.

Griezmann lauded the Manchester United man for his performance and believes the 23-year-old will only grow from his heroics.

"I'm happy for him," he told TF1.

"He played the same as against Bulgaria [a 4-1 win on Friday], except here it had a purpose. Tomorrow he will make all the newspapers. This will do him good.

"I hope he will have the support of journalists."

The win moved Didier Deschamps' men onto seven points in Group A, level with Sweden and three clear of the Dutch.

Griezmann was pleased with the way France saw out the result in Amsterdam, saying: "We wanted to take the three points.

"It was a good first half, then we tried to defend well."