Griezmann: Super Cup triumph justifies staying at Atletico

Antoine Griezmann says Atletico Madrid winning the UEFA Super Cup justifies his decision to stay at the club.

Griezmann was reportedly a target for LaLiga champions Barcelona for the second year in a row, but he announced he would stay at Atletico in a television documentary.

The France forward subsequently signed a new Atletico contract before travelling to the World Cup, where his three goals helped Les Bleus triumph at Russia 2018.

Griezmann was out-of-sorts in Wednesday's 4-2 Super Cup extra-time victory in Tallinn, lasting only 57 minutes as he builds up his fitness levels ahead of the new season.

But a Diego Costa brace and superb strikes in extra time from Saul Niguez and Koke saw Europa League champions Atletico record a famous victory over their Madrid rivals.

Diego Simeone is now the most successful head coach in Atletico history with seven major titles and Griezmann's faith in the Argentinean was central to his decision to stay.

"I stayed because there was a good project," Griezmann said to Movistar.

"I have confidence in this club, in Cholo [Simeone]... Today I saw that I was not wrong."

Atletico had to come from behind against the Champions League holders despite Costa giving them the lead in the first minute with the fastest goal in Super Cup history.

"I was a little bit drowned because it was my second game," Griezmann said.

"In the end the important thing was to get ahead on the scoreboard, we made a very complete final.

"We know that physically the two teams have not reached 100 per cent, the key was the desire to win.

"It was time for us to win the UEFA Super Cup again, it was very important to start the season like this."