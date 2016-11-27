Griezmann: Winning Ballon d'Or complicated so long as Messi and Ronaldo are around

Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann believes he has little chance of winning the Ballon d'Or so long as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are around.

The Barcelona star and his Real Madrid counterpart have won the past eight editions of the prestigious individual award - Messi lifting the trophy five times and Ronaldo on three occasions.

Griezmann is expected to challenge for the honour this year after guiding Atletico to the Champions League final and spearheading France's frontline at Euro 2016 – where they were beaten by Ronaldo's Portugal in the final.

But he fears it will be tough to end the duo's hegemony given their ongoing successes with club and country.

"The Ballon d'Or is one of my objectives, but it will be complicated so long as Ronaldo and Messi are around," Griezmann told Telefoot.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be a legend of the game in 10 years' time or so. It is up to me to keep working hard to reach that level. I work hard every day to improve.

"Ronaldo has enjoyed a great season. He won the Champions League and Euro 2016. It would be deserved if he wins the Ballon d'Or.

"But there is always Messi to take into account. He is present every year when it comes to the Ballon d'Or."