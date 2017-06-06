Griezmann's decision a relief for Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps has welcomed star forward Antoine Griezmann's decision to stay at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann's future appeared set to be a hot topic for months to come, with Manchester United tipped to swoop for the Atletico star.

However, the 26-year-old confirmed on Sunday he will stay with the Liga giants in the wake of the club's FIFA transfer ban being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

That outcome is something of a relief for Deschamps, whose national team face Sweden in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

"They are important decisions, but he made his choice, the case is closed. It's good for him," he told a news conference.

"He wasn't lacking serenity, he was still focused on the game, but this is unsettling for all the players anyway.

"The fact that he has been able to make his choice is a pretty good thing."

Griezmann was on the scoresheet as France recorded a 5-0 friendly win over Paraguay in their most recent outing on Friday.

After taking on Sweden, Deschamps' team meet England in a friendly on June 13.