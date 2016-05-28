Griezmann's penalty miss & Ronaldo's nerves of steel - The key moments that decided the Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo's calm penalty finish made the difference for Real Madrid after Antoine Griezmann had previously missed from 12 yards in normal time as Zinedine Zidane's men defeated Atletico Madrid in a Champions League final shoot-out.

It was a night of high drama in Milan and here we recap the moments that mattered at San Siro.

6 mins: Casemiro gets his foot to a Gareth Bale cross just yards away from the Atletico goal, only for goalkeeper Jan Oblak to deny the Brazilian midfielder with a stunning reflex save.

15: GOAL. Sergio Ramos opens the scoring from what seems like an offside position when he pokes home from close range after Bale heads Toni Kroos' free-kick from the left into his path: 1-0.

25: Atletico threaten for the first time as Juanfran blasts a shot over after some good work from Filipe Luis down the left.

34: Antoine Griezmann tries to surprise Keylor Navas with a delicate chip from the edge of the area, but the Madrid keeper collects his poor attempt with ease.

39: Navas is again called into action following Griezmann's ambitious shot from 30 yards out.

43: Griezmann tries his luck with a right-footed shot from just outside the box that trickles wide of the Madrid goal.

48: Griezmann fails to find the net from the spot as he hits his shot against the underside of the crossbar after Pepe had fouled Fernando Torres inside the box.

52: Dani Carvajal is forced off after picking up a muscular problem and makes way for Danilo.

54: Stefan Savic misses the chance to level the scoring as he aims just wide after a corner kick.

55: Bale blasts a shot wide of the Atletico target after a quick Madrid break.

59: Saul Niguez is unable to get his volley on target after a fine cross from the left.

70: Oblak denies Karim Benzema with a fine save after Luka Modric found the Frenchman with a clever pass.

78: Ronaldo fires straight at Oblak after losing his direct opponent on the edge of the box.

79: Oblak again frustrates Ronaldo, before Savic keeps his side's chances alive with a goalline clearance after Bale had found a way past the Atletico keeper.

79: GOAL. Juanfran does brilliantly to set up substitute Yannick Carrasco at the far post and the Belgium international levels the scoring with an easy finish: 1-1.

83: Fernando Torres nearly wins it for Atletico when he aims inches wide after yet another dangerous cross from Juanfran.

86: Bale misses the target after a corner from Modric, heading over the crossbar via Pepe.

90+3: Ramos escapes a red card after a cynical foul on Carrasco to stop a dangerous counterattack.

94: Ronaldo beats Godin to the ball after a corner, but his header goes straight at Oblak.

102: Danilo's ambitious left-footed shot after cutting inside from the right goes a yard wide just moments after Savic blocked Bale's attempt with a last-ditch tackle.

107: Casemiro does well to shake off his marker, only to fire his shot harmlessly over.

119: Lucas Vazquez hesitates too long after a fine team move from Madrid, allowing Lucas Hernandez to block the substitute's shot.

Penalties: Vazquez scores for Real: 1-0.

Penalties: Griezmann levels the scoring for Atletico: 1-1.

Penalties: Marcelo finds the net: 2-1.

Penalties: Gabi blasts home: 2-2.

Penalties: Bale coolly converts: 3-2.

Penalties: Saul beats Navas: 3-3.

Penalties: Ramos makes no mistake: 4-3.

Penalties: Juanfran hits the post: 4-3

Penalties: Ronaldo keeps his cool to decide the final: 5-3