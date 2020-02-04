Griffiths in the clear over Hamilton incident

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will not face retrospective action after being accused of stamping on Hamilton defender Sam Woods.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed there would be no notice of complaint resulting from Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash, which Celtic won 4-1.

The match was goalless when the Hoops forward earned a yellow card from referee Nick Walsh after appearing to plant his foot into the prone Woods and then pushing Alex Gogic as the pair squared up.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice later insisted there was “no debate” that it should have been a red card.

It is understood SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte referred the incident to three former referees but there was no consensus that it was a red-card offence.

Ahead of decision, Celtic boss Neil Lennon had insisted he would be shocked if Griffiths faced any any disciplinary action.

Lennon said: “I would be very disappointed because I saw it at the time. There was no malice in it. His leg was trapped and he was trying to get up.

“So I would be bewildered if anything came from that.”