Griffiths delighted to mark Celtic comeback with brilliant 30-yard free-kick

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths ranked his comeback goal alongside his double against England after marking his first start in eight months with a brilliant 30-yard free-kick.

The 28-year-old found the top corner in first-half stoppage-time as Celtic eased past Estonians Nomme Kalju 5-0 in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round.

Griffiths rejoined his team-mates at the start of pre-season after taking time off from football in December to deal with personal issues and battle depression.

🗣️ @Leighgriff09: "Words can’t describe how good a feeling that was when the ball hit the back of the net. I’m absolutely delighted. " #UCL#CELKALpic.twitter.com/9cPszW3hOt

And the Scotland international admitted being close to tears after punching the corner flag in celebration and sinking to his knees following his strike in first-half stoppage-time.

“That’s up there with the England moments if I’m honest,” he said. “Right at the very top.

“Words can’t actually describe how good a feeling that was when the ball hit the back of the net.

“I had a great feeling as soon as it left my foot, as soon as it went over the wall. Absolutely delighted.

“A lot of things went through my mind. There’s been so much hard work, not just by me, but the backroom staff at the club, everyone connected with myself has worked so hard to get me back on the pitch.

“And I can’t score goals without my team-mates so the biggest thank-you goes to them.

“My kids were watching back home, I had friends in the stand. I was close to crying, I’m not going to lie. But I just had to refocus and see the half out.”

Griffiths added: “Hopefully that’s just the start. That’s me up and running for the season and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

Manager Neil Lennon was fully vindicated after selecting Griffiths to start up front alongside Odsonne Edouard.

“I’m delighted for him,” Lennon said. “He does what he does best. There’s always an air of anticipation when he lines up a free-kick because he has that range, and you expect something to happen.

“I was disappointed with his first one but he more than made up for it with the second one.

“The reception he has got from the players since he came back, and the supporters and the club, makes me very proud and happy.

“He’s got a huge lift from all of that.

“He needs to keep a level, he still has a bit of work to do on his conditioning as you can see but that will do his confidence the world of good. You could see what it meant to him.”

Griffiths scored not long after Kristoffer Ajer’s header and Ryan Christie’s penalty put them firmly in command.

The Hoops were even more dominant after the break with Christie and Callum McGregor’s goals making next week’s away leg a formality.

🎙 A delighted Neil Lennon speaks to the media after #CELKAL.

🗣 NL: “It was a brilliant performance. I can’t ask any more of the players. I thought in the second-half we were very good. Five goals and a clean sheet, that’s a nice luxury to have.” #UCLpic.twitter.com/eBmaUwgJCm

“It was a brilliant performance,” said Lennon, who revealed Boli Bolingoli had gone off through illness.

“It took a little bit of time to get going but once we got the goal, then we really upped the tempo.

“It puts a real marker down and we are still a work in progress.”