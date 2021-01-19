Grobler aiming to break 20-goal barrier this season

After already netting 10 goals in the league so far this season, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is aiming to break the 20-goal barrier mark – which hasn’t been done for 10 years.

The last player in the league to net 20-plus goals was Siyabonga Nomvete in the colours of Moroka Swallows (now Swallows FC) during the 2011-12 season.

Grobler, however, has had the perfect start to the season netting 10 times in his opening 11 fixtures, which included three braces.

These early season goals helped fire the Bafana Bafana international to the accolade of all-time leading scorer at SuperSport, but he is not looking to slow down anytime soon.

'I think someone needs to push over that 20-goal barrier, every year we go into a season and we’re always hearing about that 20 goals. I think it’s about time,' Grobler told Far Post.

'People are scoring goals now. I don’t know if that’s down to the amount of pressure that’s being put on strikers over the years by the South African public and the media about not scoring. Maybe people are doing a lot more shooting drills at training.

'I’m going to do my best to achieve that 20-goal barrier and I think I still have a lot to achieve in my career. Being a footballer myself, I know there is no way you can do this unless you’re 100% committed.

'It’s an amazing feeling to have broken that record at, not just any club, but a prestigious club who have a great history,' Grobler continued.

'It’s been difficult for me, I’ve had some good seasons, and I’ve had challenging seasons because of a couple of injuries.

'The club has been good to me over the years, they have stood with me through the good times and the bad times.

'They have always believed in me. It’s a nice feeling for me to break that record, but it’s a better feeling to know that I’ve repaid the club for the faith they’ve shown in me.'

After failing to score in this past Saturday’s Tshwane Derby against Mamelodi Sundowns, Grobler has a chance to increase his tally against AmaZulu on Wednesday.