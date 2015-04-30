Grosskreutz to miss rest of Dortmund campaign

Borussia Dortmund will be without midfielder Kevin Grosskreutz for the final month of the season with a knee injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The 26-year-old has not featured for Dortmund since February due to a thigh problem, but had been an unused substitute on two occasions in recent weeks.

However, he will not feature in the final games of the campaign due to problems with an old knee injury, meaning he is likely to miss the DFB-Pokal final on May 30.

"Kevin has further problems with his knee," said Klopp. "A fold of mucus membrane was removed this morning. He is expected to be out for four weeks."

Dortmund face Hoffenheim on Saturday as they look to boost their hopes of finishing in the European places, and Klopp insists his players are fully focused on the challenge ahead rather than Tuesday's cup win over Bayern Munich.

He added: "It's a six-point game. This opponent demands full concentration, we saw an extraordinary game on Tuesday but as of today we are in Hoffenheim mode."