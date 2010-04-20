Group H team news

NEWS:Group A team news

CHILE

Chile striker Fabian Orellana scored for Spanish second division Jerez in their 2-2 draw with Racing Santander on Sunday to keep alive his hopes of making the squad.

Orellana, whose goal against Colombia in October sealed Chile's passage to South Africa, is fighting for a place in Marcelo Bielsa's starting line-up.

The Chile FA has also confirmed the team will play a friendly against Northern Ireland in the city of Chillan on May 30.

Chile have been trying to schedule friendlies after their World Cup preparations were seriously disrupted by forces beyond their control.

In November their match against Germany was cancelled after opposition goalkeeper Robert Enke committed suicide and in March they had to scrap plans for friendlies against Costa Rica and North Korea due to the massive earthquake that had hit Chile on Feb. 27.

HONDURAS

Defiant Honduras striker Carlos Pavon said the Central American outsiders would be looking to make life tough for their World Cup group rivals.

"It's difficult, to be sincere. We have to be conscious some take us as the weakest team in the group but that's normal," the experienced 36-year-old told Reuters.

"We have to go out and show we are not going to be easy prey and we'll make things tough for anyone."

SPAIN

Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has had surgery on a torn cartilage in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

He will miss the end of the English season and the Europa League final if Liverpool qualify but should be fit in time for the start of the World Cup.

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta also damaged a thigh muscle in training last Tuesday and is out for a month.

The Spain playmaker, who missed the Confederations Cup last year with injury, has suffered from a string of thigh problems this season.

SWITZERLAND

Swiss internationals playing in Germany put their World Cup thought