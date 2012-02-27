Guadalajara notch first win after Cruyff arrival

The Chivas beat Santos Laguna 2-1 at their Omnilife home, though they had goalkeeper Luis Ernesto Michel to thank for securing the three points after his stoppage-time penalty save from Hercules Gomez.

Club owner Jorge Vergara has appointed Dutch great Cruyff as a consultant in an effort to pull his underachieving side, holders of a record 11 league titles, out of a slump in which they had picked up two points in their opening seven matches.

"What Johan did was an extra motivation. He spoke to the players and told them you have to play football simply but with a lot of attitude," coach Ignacio Ambriz said.

"Today [the players] went out on to the pitch with a lot of will," he told reporters.

The 64-year-old Cruyff tried to temper expectations at his presentation to the fans on Saturday.

"To think that because I'm here tomorrow you're going to win is absurd, we want to find out where the fault lies," he said.

Yet win they did.

Guadalajara are one from bottom with five points, ahead of Queretaro on goal difference after goals from forwards Marco Fabian de la Mora in the 37th minute and Erick Torres in the 57th gave them the win.

U.S. international Gomez pulled one back with a header in the 78th minute but Santos fell three points behind new leaders Morelia, who beat Cruz Azul 2-0.

"I know the team were ill, we had to cure them, give them more confidence to do the many things this team do well," Ambriz said.

Guadalajara's arch-rivals America won 4-0 at Atlante on Saturday while title holders Tigres UANL were held 1-1 at Pachuca. America, Tigres and Monterrey are all two points behind Morelia.