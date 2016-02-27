Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao 2 Jiangsu Suning 0: Goulart double seals Super Cup win

Ricardo Goulart's first-half double proved the difference as Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao claimed a 2-0 victory over Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super Cup.

South American stars Jackson Martinez, Paulinho, Ramires and Alex Teixeira were on show in the clash between the Chinese Super League champions and the Chinese FA Cup winners.

But it was Brazilian forward Goulart - playing in behind former Porto and Atletico Madrid striker Martinez - who stole the show in Chongqing.

Goulart opened the scoring in the 14th minute in stunning fashion with an acrobatic close-range volley.

Li Xuepeng's left-wing cross found Huang Bowen, who headed the ball into the path of Goulart to spectacularly turn home.

Huang was involved again as Goulart doubled Evergrande's lead six minutes before half-time, crossing from the right for the Brazilian to nod into the bottom-left corner.

Jiangsu had a claim for a penalty waved away when Ramires went down in the box in the 77th minute before Sammir was denied by Zeng Cheng after an excellent counter from by Dan Petrescu's men.

However, they could not find a way back into the game as Luiz Felipe Scolari's side clinched the trophy.