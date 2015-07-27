Guardado wins Golden Ball at Gold Cup

Mexico captain Andres Guardado was awarded the Golden Ball for his performances at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

PSV midfielder Guardado opened the scoring in his team's 3-1 win over Jamaica in the Gold Cup final on Sunday.

The 28-year-old finished with six goals, including three penalties, at the tournament.

Guardado scored in five of Mexico's six games, netting crucial and controversial spot-kicks against Costa Rica and Panama.

He held his nerve to net in the 124th minute against Costa Rica before scoring a late penalty in regulation time against Panama and the extra-time winner, also from the spot.

With seven goals, United States star Clint Dempsey took out the Golden Boot.

The Seattle Sounders forward netted three goals in the group stages and a hat-trick against Cuba, before also scoring in the third-place play-off as USA finished fourth.

USA goalkeeper Brad Guzan was awarded the Golden Glove.