Guardiola: Bayern can fight for treble right until the end

Pep Guardiola believes Bayern Munich have a realistic chance of winning the treble this season if they remain focused until the very end of the campaign.

The Bavarians have been in superb form in 2015-16 and already hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table, while also impressing in Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

Guardiola has warned they have not won anything yet, but is optimistic they can go far in all three competitions if they keep their feet on the ground.

"I am completely convinced that we will be fighting for every title right until the very end if players, coach and club can keep this up," Guardiola said at a news conference.

"The most important thing for me as a coach is to make the players realise that we have not won the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal yet. It is still only October. We have not won anything yet.

"There is no such thing as perfection. Things are going very well at the moment, but you never know how long things last.

"We have to be hungry for the ball each game. With the individual quality we have, things are bound to go well so long as we have the ball. Bayern bought these kinds of players. I do not really have a hand in what they do. I am not the one to show them how to dribble an opponent. They all have that ability already."