Guardiola delighted with Alaba's new deal

Pep Guardiola insists he is happy that David Alaba has pledged his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new contract.

The Bundesliga leaders announced on Friday that the Austria international has extended his deal, which had been set to expire in 2018, until June 2021.

Alaba had been linked with a possible transfer to Manchester City at the end of the season to join up with Guardiola when he takes charge at the Etihad Stadium, but the Bayern boss praised the club for securing the defender's future.

"I'm very pleased with his extension," he said. "He's one of the best players at the club. He has a connection with the fans.

"All the players and the staff love Alaba."

Looking ahead to Saturday's clash with Cologne, Guardiola confirmed that Arjen Robben is set to miss out with a muscle problem but expects him to be fully fit after the international break.

"Arjen cannot play tomorrow," Guardiola said. "I hope he is back with us after the international break. He has a small muscular problem. It's not such a big injury, I don't think.

"Javi Martinez is fit, he could play. He's had no pain over the last three days, he's very confident."

Bayern head into the game with a five-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, but Guardiola has warned they cannot afford to allow their form to dip given the consistency displayed by their closest title rivals.

"Every game is a final," he said. "The players know that Dortmund can get seven victories in a row. It depends on us. It's entirely in our hands."