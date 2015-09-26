Guardiola delighted to see off tricky Mainz test

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola praised the Bundesliga champions' all-round display after maintaining their 100 per cent start to the league season with Saturday's 3-0 victory over Mainz.

Guardiola's team have now equalled the record for the best start to a Bundesliga season with a seventh straight win, as in-form Robert Lewandowski scored twice along with Kingsley Coman.

The visitors were made to wait until six minutes into the second half before Lewandowski opened the scoring as Martin Schmidt's side made life difficult at the Coface Arena.

However, a delighted Guardiola told reporters: "It was pretty difficult here, Mainz are a very physical and dynamic team.

"We have played well for 85 minutes - the first five minutes of the second half we were still in the dressing room.

"But today I am very, very happy, because I know how hard it is to win in Mainz.

"We have controlled the game well, created a few chances and a few counter-attacks. It's three more points and now we must think about the next match."

Bayern hold a five-point gap at the top ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund's clash with Darmstadt on Sunday.

Captain Philipp Lahm added: "It is always difficult to win in the Bundesliga, especially away and especially when the opponent starts so well.

"In the second half, we saw Mainz start to ease off. Then we had more space and we have the quality to take advantage."