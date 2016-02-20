Guardiola hails 'dream goals' as Bayern Munich squeeze past Darmstadt

Pep Guardiola conceded Bayern Munich had to produce "dream goals" to see off plucky Darmstadt on Saturday.

The visitors stunned the Allianz Arena by holding a shock half-time lead thanks to a goal from former Bayern youngster Sandro Wagner, but a Thomas Muller brace – the second of which was a stunning acrobatic volley – and a third from Robert Lewandowski ensured the home side emerged 3-1 winners.

The result extended Bayern's advantage at the top of the Bundesliga to 11 points, with nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund facing Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Guardiola said: "You need dream goals to win against Darmstadt. I am satisfied, we were patient, and had 36 shots on goal, but it was difficult against their many defensive players."

Another plus for Guardiola was the return to action of Franck Ribery, with the winger making his first appearance in 10 weeks after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

"I am happy that Franck has celebrated his comeback," added Guardiola. "Even if it wasn't for 90 minutes."

Muller himself was pleased with both his goal, describing it as "beautiful", and the return of Ribery.

"It was a beautiful goal and it felt good," said the Germany international. "Welcome back Franck."

Bayern's next game is Tuesday's Champions League trip to Juventus, a match Muller admits will be very different to the Darmstadt encounter.

He added: "Today's game does not help us draw any conclusions [about Juve]. The one game has nothing to do with the other.

"On Tuesday it is again 0-0 in Turin."